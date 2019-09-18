585 Rockin' Burger Bar, 250 Pixley Road, Gates: Thursday — Phatkats, 6 p.m.; Friday — Junkyardfieldtrip, 8:30 p.m.; Satuday — Brass Taxi, 8:30 p.m.

Abilene Bar & Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way, Rochester: Thursday — Joe Beard, with Hanna PK, 8 p.m.; Friday — MA'AM, 5:30 p.m., Angie Meyers & The Bandoleros, 9:30 p.m.; Saturday — Buffalo Brass Machine, 9:30 p.m.

Anthology, 336 East Ave., Rochester: Thursday — STRFKR, 8 p.m.; Friday — The Seven Wonders (Fleetwood Mac tribute), with Jackson Cavalier, 8 p.m.; Sunday — Hatebreed, with Ringworm and Fall of Humanity, 7:30 p.m.

B-Side, 5 E. Liftbridge Lane, Fairport: Thursday — Open Jam hosted by Andy Saxby and Matt Beeman, 7-10 p.m.; Friday — Jackson Cavalier, 5-7 p.m., Steve Grills & The Roadmasters, 8-11 p.m.; Saturday — Jeff Kelly, 5-7 p.m., Teagan & The Tweeds, 8-11 p.m.

Barry's Old School Irish, 2 W. Main St., Webster: Saturday — Webster Folk Jam, noon to 2 p.m.

Bop Shop, 1460 Monroe Ave., Brighton: Saturday — Harvey Sorgen, Michael Bisio and Eric Lawrence Trio, 8-10 p.m.

Bottomless Brewing, 3543 East Lake Road, Geneva: Friday — Jen Cork, 6-8 p.m.; Saturday — Jon Lamanna, 6-9 p.m.; Sunday — Spudz & Taggit, 1-4 p.m.

Boulder Coffee, 100 Alexander St., Rochester: Friday — Alicia Rayne, 7 p.m.; Saturday — Head to the Roots, 7 p.m.; Sunday — Telling the Ralew, 2 p.m., Lightweight Champs, 7 p.m.

Brew & Brats at Arbor Hill, 6461 Route 64, Naples: Friday — Opic Mic hosted by Diamond & Steele, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday — Jack Jones and Stid Hill Stompers, 6-9 p.m.

Brewery Pub, 8 W. Main St., Honeoye Falls: Saturday — Warren Paul, 7 p.m.

Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Ave., Rochester: Friday — Citizens Against People, On The Center, Jan the Actress, Keep Up, Just One More, 8 p.m.; Saturday _ Small Houses, Tough Old Bird, Carpool, Hand Out, 8 p.m.; Sunday — Komrads, The Russian White, The Raye Black, 9 p.m.

Cottage Hotel, 1390 Pittsford Mendon Road, Mandon: Thursday — Paul Strowe, 7-10 p.m.; Friday — Mike Speranza, 8-11 p.m.; Saturday — Mitty & The Followers, 9 p.m. to midnight; Sunday — Open Mic, 7-10 p.m.

Del Lago, 1133 Route 414, Tyre: Saturday — Ruby Shooz, 8 p.m.

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, 99 Court St., Rochester: Thursday — Porcelain Train, 9 p.m.; Friday — The Isotopes, 10 p.m.; Saturday — Shakin' Bones, 10 p.m.

Eastside Grill & Pub, 4520 Route 364, Gorham: Saturday — Whiplash, 6-9 p.m.

Flour City Station, 170 East Ave., Rochester: Friday — Pete Frank Band featuring The Morgan Twins, 9 p.m.; Saturday — Joe Brucato & The Joyous Noise, 8 p.m.

Geneseo Riviera, 4 Center St., Geneseo: Friday — Roomful of Blues, 7 p.m.

Greece Baptist Church, 1230 Long Pond Road, Greece: Sunday — Old-Time Music Night featuring Tom Smith, 7-9 p.m.

Greenhouse Café, 2271 E. Main St., Rochester: Friday — Bob White and Company, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Leslie Lee and Steve Gretz, 7-9 p.m.

Hollerhorn Distilling, 8443 Spirit Run, Naples: Friday — Folkfaces, 8-11 p.m.; Sunday — Cammy Enaharo & Dessert, 4-6 p.m.

House of Guitars, 645 Titus Ave., Irondequoit: Saturday — Dave DiPrimo Band, 3-4:30 p.m.

Johnny's, 1382 Culver Road, Rochester: Thursday — Open Stage with Jimmy Grillo, 8 p.m.; Friday — Luca and the ElectroKings, 5 p.m., Hey Mabel, 9 p.m.; Sartuday — Coupe DeVilles, time TBA.

José & Willy's, 20 Lakeshore Drive, Canandaigua: Friday — Rebels Posse, 8 p.m. to midnight; Saturday — Southern Comfort Band, 8 p.m. to midnight; Sunday — Joseph Sikorski, 3-6 p.m.

Lake Drum Brewing, 16 E. Castle St., Geneva: Friday — Greg Wachala Duo, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Machine Revival, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Lincoln Hill Farms, 3792 Route 247, Canandaigua: Thursday — Ayers Brothers, 6:30 p.m.; Friday — The Druids, 6-11 p.m.; Sunday — Brian Ayers, 2 p.m.

Little Theatre, 240 East Ave., Rochester: Thursday — Steve Grills and the Roadmasters, 7 p.m.; Friday-Saturday — Fringe Festival shows (rochesterfringe.com).

Lobby Craft Eatery, 3530 East Lake Road, Canandaigua: Thursday — Open Mic, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday — Meyer & McGuire, 6-9 p.m.

Longshots at Finger Lakes Hotel, 6108 Loomis Road, Farmington: Friday — Tennesee Lights, 8-11 p.m.

Lovin' Cup, 300 Park Point, Henrietta: Friday — Herb Heins & The Turbines, with Teressa Wilcox, 8-11 p.m.; Satudday — Eternity, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Main Street Armory, 900 E. Main St., Rochester: Thursday —Illenium, 8 p.m.; Saturday — Tony Matterhorn, 10 p.m.

Mendon 64, 1369 Pittsford Mendon Road, Mendon: Saturday — MA'AM and DB Rielly, 6-9 p.m.

Mulconry's, 17 E. Liftbridge Lane, Fairport: Thursday — Pete Griffith, 7:30-10:30 p.m.; Friday — B42K, 8 p.m. to midnight; Saturday — Taylor Havens and Parker Kump, 8 p.m.

Nick's Chophouse, 5 Beeman St., Canandaigua: Friday — Big Blue House, 7:30-10:30 p.m.; Saturday — Marco Amadio, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Noble Shepherd Brewery, 7853 Route 20A, Bristol: Friday — Tom Chamerlain, 6-8 p.m.; Saturday — Local Honey, 6-8 p.m.

NY Kitchen, 800 S. Main St., Canandaigua: Friday — Ende Brothers, 6-9 p.m.

Prosecco, 1550 Route 332, Farmington: Thursday — Mike Pullano, 5:30-8:30 p.m.; Friday — Uptown Tango, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday — Connie Fredericks-Malone, 6-9 p.m.

Record Archive, 33 1/3 Rockwood St. (off East Avenue), Rochester: Friday — Emma Jude, 5:30-7 p.m., Ian Fidance, with Yolanda Smilez, 8 p.m.

ReInvention Brewing, 9 N. Main St., Manchester: Friday — OC Acoustic Duo, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday — Dave of The Jasper Stills, 5-8 p.m.

Remedy at Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack, 5857 Route 96, Farmington: Friday — Kid Kurry Band, 8 p.m. to midnight; Saturday — Haywire, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Roots Café, 197 N. Main St., Naples: Thursday — Bobby Henrie, 8 p.m.

Smith Opera House, 82 Seneca St., Geneva: Saturday — Los Pleneros de la 21, 8 p.m.; Sunday — "Memories of Elvis" featuring Patrick Johnson, Cody Ray Slaughter and Matthew Boyce, 3 p.m.

Songwriters in the Round house concert, 221 Trafalgar St., Rochester: Saturday — Songwriters in the Round featuring Maria Gillard, Jeff Riales and Brian Coughlin, 7-9 p.m.

Starry Nites Café, 696 University Ave., Rochester: Friday — Amber Tracy, with Archimedes, 8 p.m.

Sticky Lips, 830 Jefferson Road, Henrietta: Friday — The Gray Hounds, 8:45 p.m.; Saturday — Nobody's Marigold, 9:15 p.m.

Three Heads Brewing, 186 Atlantic Ave., Rochester: Thursday — Ben Sheridan & The Finer Things, with Channel 38, 7:30 p.m.; Friday — The White Hots, 8 p.m.; Saturday — Cool Club & The Lipker Sisters, 8 p.m.

Twin Elder Brewery, 160 School St. #4, Victor: Saturday — IRS Band, 7-10 p.m.

Twisted Rail, 169 Lakeshore Drive, Canandaigua: Friday — Red Means Go, 6-10 p.m.; Saturday — Casey Bloom, 6-10 p.m.; Sunday — Craig Snyder Trio, 2-5 p.m.

Zugibe Vineyard, 4248 East Lake Road, Geneca: Thursday — Meyer & McGuire with Perry Cleaveland, 6-9 p.m.