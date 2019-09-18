Nazareth College has recently formed a School of Music to expand its undergraduate and graduate music programs.

The School of Music, accredited by the National Association of Schools of Music, is led by Director Mario Martinez, an opera singer and arts administrator; and Associate Director Nancy Strelau, conductor of the College’s orchestra and professor in charge of all auditions to the School.

Nazareth College has 250 students across six undergraduate programs in music, music education, music performance, music therapy, music business and music composition and three graduate programs in music performance and pedagogy, music education and music therapy.