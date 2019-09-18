The Canandaigua Athena Steering Committee announced six women that were nominated for the 2019 Athena Leadership honor.

These women exemplify the eight qualities of leadership in the 21st century: learning, authentic self, collaboration, courageous acts, relationships, celebration and joy, giving back, and fierce advocacy. Nominees embody excellence in her profession, leadership in her community and a sincere commitment to helping other women succeed.

This year’s Athena Leadership Award nominees are Holly Adams, county attorney, Ontario County Attorney’s Office; Elizabeth “Liz” Gilges, chief operating officer, Gilges Family; Phyllis Golden, owner, Trendsetters Hair Design; Glena Larson, special education teacher, Wayne Finger Lakes BOCES Red Jacket Education Center; Margaret Somerset, partner, Underberg & Kessler LLP; and Aimee Ward, executive director, Ferris Hills at West Lake.

The program also awards the Canandaigua Athena Young Professional Leadership Award to an emerging woman leader, 40 years of age or younger, who demonstrates the same criteria as an Athena Leadership Award recipient.

This year’s Athena Young Professional Leadership Award nominees are Maureen Ballatori, founder and chief strategist, 29 Design Studio LLC; Sarah Chilson, executive director, The Spot; Chelsea Henderson, co-founder, The Indie Queens; Allison Hildebrandt, volunteer and community outreach coordinator, Habitat for Humanity of Ontario County; and Erica Wright, vice president, Finger Lakes Extrusion Corp.

The 35th annual Athena Leadership Awards dinner will be held on Nov. 22 at Finger Lakes Community College. A media presentation will be shown at the dinner featuring this year’s Athena Award nominees. The evening will start with cocktails at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m., and presentation of the Athena Leadership and Athena Young Professional Leadership awards. There will be a silent auction.

Reservations are available at the Canandaigua Chamber of Commerce at $60 per person. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Call 585-394-4400, ext. 203 to register.