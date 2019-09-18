Greece resident joins Ward Greenberg

Molly Spakowski, of Greece, recently joined Ward Greenberg Heller & Reidy LLP as an associate.

Spakowski graduated in the top 5% from the University at Buffalo School of Law. She was an executive publications editor for the “Buffalo Law Review,” and was recognized for excellence in writing, tax law and criminal procedure.

She worked as a summer associate at Ward Greenberg and clerked for in-house counsel at National Fuel Gas Co. She was a judicial intern to the Hon. Julio Fuentes, of the 3rd U.S. Court of Appeals. Spakowski received the CALI Award for excellence in criminal procedure and was inducted into the Order of the Coif, Buffalo Chapter.

Spakowski received her Master of Science in accounting from Suffolk University and her Bachelor of Science in mathematics from St. Lawrence University.