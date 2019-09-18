The town of Penfield will host its Fall Recycling Day for town residents and a general bike collection for R Community Bikes from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 5 at the Department of Public Works Complex, 1607 Jackson Road.

Services for the day include secure document destruction, metals and appliance recycling, brush disposal — no leaves or grass — and clothing and linens donations. There will be no electronics collection.

Proof of residency will be checked at the gate. Direct questions to the Department of Public Works, (585) 340-8710, Mondays through Fridays.

To dispose of televisions and electronics, look for sponsored electronic collection events at providers like sunnking.com or contact retailers that sell those products.