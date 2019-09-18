The 3-year-old boy abandoned in Buffalo and his parents were traveling with a man from Webster, according to Buffalo Police.

Police say the boy and his parents, who are from Florida, were traveling with Dhamyl Mirella Roman-Audiffred. Authorities have not found him or the boy's parents.

The toddler was found sleeping in a box on someone's front porch on Monday morning. Later that day, a burned-out car with human remains was discovered in a different part of the city.

Investigators have not officially connected the two cases. They say it will take a while to identify the victims in the car.

Right now, CPS is taking care of the boy.