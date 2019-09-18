A new presentation brings back the story of the Rochester Subway, from an abandoned canal bed to an abandoned rapid transit line in 30 years, at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 29 at the New York Museum of Transportation, 6393 E. River Road, West Henrietta.

The show covers the construction, operation and decline of the subway.

Trolley rides are included in admission: $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and $6 for ages 3-12. The museum showcases trolleys, a steam locomotive, horse-drawn buggies and highway vehicles, including the Midtown Plaza Monorail.

The New York Museum of Transportation is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Group tours during the week can be arranged by appointment.

Call (585) 533-1113, email info@nymtmuseum.org or visit nymtmuseum.org for information.