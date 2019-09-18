SUNY Empire State College’s Finger Lakes campus, located at 680 Westfall Road, Brighton, is among the seven locations selected as an early polling site for the upcoming general elections held in Monroe County.

The process is part of state law adopted this year to allow for early voting nine days before an election.

Early voting, which allows individuals to vote in person at a poll site within their county, beginning Oct. 26 through Nov. 3, is one of a number of reforms adopted into law last year designed to increase voter participation through greater access. Registration will occur in the lobby and polling will take place in Room 159.

Early voting will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 27 and Nov. 3, 1 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 27 and Nov. 2, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 28, 31 and Nov. 2., and noon to 8 p.m. on Oct. 29-30.

More information is available from the Monroe County Board of Elections website, the New York State League of Women Voters and the state Board of Elections.