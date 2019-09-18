The Traveling Cabaret will perform at the Legacy at Clover Blossom, 100 McAuley Drive, at 1 p.m. on Oct. 19 for the annual “Go Pink” for Breast Cancer Research event.

Free-will donations will be accepted and will directly and support the Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester. For information, call (585) 441-6197.

The day also includes a silent auction with prizes including various gift cards and restaurant certificates.

The Traveling Cabaret performs community service year-round and is a 29-year old nonprofit volunteer troupe that recently marked its milestone 550th show hosted by Macy’s in Eastview Mall.