A lead Wednesday morning led to the capture of Brandon Burgess alleged to have robbed a 7-Eleven in Phelps early Tuesday.

A 28-year-old Lyons man is in custody following a two-day manhunt covering areas of Ontario, Wayne and Seneca counties. Armed Robbery suspect Brandon Burgess was captured Wednesday morning around 10:30 a.m. following a brief foot chase in Seneca Falls. In a press conference Wednesday morning, Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson said Burgess is someone “known to law enforcement.”

Burgess allegedly robbed a 7-Eleven on Route 318 and 14 in Phelps early Tuesday morning.

"We took this as a very serious threat," said Henderson said during the press conference at the jail. "The stability of this individual...obviously there are some questions. You saw the video as much as we did as well, and we truly felt that he is a threat, and we treated it as that, and obviously, as we progress through the investigation and through the criminal case, we'll be addressing some of this."

Henderson said a lead came in Wednesday morning that the suspect was possibly in the Phelps area. “That turned out to be a good lead,” he said. “The suspect was with another party and he was in a motor vehicle. A stop was made and the suspect fled from the vehicle, on foot.”

Burgess was captured in Seneca County, in Seneca Falls. Henderson did not say whether the person who was with Burgess would also face charges, but “we have that person with us.”

Burgess is to be arraigned Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Ontario County Jail. Ontario County District Attorney James Ritts said the type of weapon Burgess had will be a factor in what he is charged with — it could be first-degree, or second-degree robbery. Henderson said Burgess “was perceived to have an assault-style weapon,” though it’s possible it was another type such as an Airsoft gun.

Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts said the lockout Tuesday for the Lyons Central School District was a precaution, as law enforcement searched for the robbery suspect. During the lockout no one could enter or leave buildings. “We followed school buses home,” Virts said. This was only a precaution, as was the decision by the superintendent to close school today, he said.

“We did not believe anyone in the school to be under threat,” Virts said. Precautions were also taken in Savannah and Newark school districts.

Henderson said Tuesday that the suspect was wearing a mask with what appeared to be a long gun assault rifle, and demanded cash and some other items from the clerk. “The individual [then] fled the scene in a stolen vehicle.” The sheriff said that that car was later found at the Ontario County/Seneca County Line. Authorities from those departments, as well as the New York State Police and Geneva Police, searched the area and were unable to find Burgess as the manhunt continued into Wednesday morning.

EARLIER REPORT, NEWS PARTNER, NEWS10 NBC

Ontario County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Brandon Burgess is in custody. They plan on holding a news conference later Wednesday morning to discuss more of the case.

Messenger Post Media will continue to follow this developing story.

EARLIER:

The robbery suspect whose actions have already led to a manhunt, a school lockout, and the cancellation of Wednesday's classes for Lyons schools can be heard calling himself a "freak show" in a YouTube video.

“[I'm] A complete (expletive) freak show, I’m not afraid to show anybody, I’m not... because I can’t be (expletive) caught," said 28-year-old Brandon Burgess in the video.

That video was posted on YouTube shortly before authorities say he robbed a 7-Eleven on Route 318 and 14 in Phelps on Tuesday morning.

"He was wearing a mask with what appeared to be a long gun assault rifle, and demanded cash and some other items from the clerk," said Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson, describing the scene. "The individual [then] fled the scene in a stolen vehicle."

The sheriff says that that car was later found at the Ontario County/Seneca County Line. Authorities from those departments, as well as the New York State Police and Geneva Police, searched the area, but they were unable to find Burgess.

Henderson says they now believe he is in the Wayne County area, which led to the lockouts at the Wayne Central and Lyons Central school districts.

They consider him armed and dangerous and describe him as having dark hair, facial hair, and tattoos on his neck and arms.

From family and social media, a portrait has begun to emerge of Burgess, who was also known as Elliot Taylor on social media. His truck, found in Lyons, had his alias sprayed on it.

Loved ones say that Burgess has been struggling in past months.

"His father died a couple months ago," said Niki O'Sullivan, Burgess' cousin. "Ever since then, he's been lost. He's a lost soul right now."

O'Sullivan says her cousin has also become increasingly interested in Area 51 conspiracies, possibly in connection to a since-canceled Facebook event that urged people to "storm" the infamous Air Force test site.

"Really he’s just trying to be famous," O'Sullivan said, before speaking to her cousin through news cameras.

"I hope you wasn’t doing this to try to get there (Area 51), but Burg, if you’re hearing this: We love you, just turn yourself in," she said.

"We’re here for you, buddy."

Anyone with information on Burgess is urged to call 911. Authorities expect to provide more updates on Wednesday morning.