The Rochester & Genesee Valley Railroad Museum, 282 Rush Scottsville Road, Rush, will hold its Salute to Veterans event on Sept. 28-29, in cooperation with the Black Lions 2-28 Vietnam Living History Group.

Visitors can board vintage trains for a 1.5-mile roundtrip tour through the museum grounds. Recreated encampments and historic vehicle exhibits are located at each end of the ride.

The Black Lions will perform historic weapons demonstrations and other living history representations throughout the weekend. All are encouraged to attend and learn what military life was like for World War II and Vietnam vets.

Tickets include museum admission, with access to the encampments and exhibits, and unlimited train rides. Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and ages 4-17. Veterans and active military ride free.

Trains depart every 30 minutes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. from the historic train station. Visit rochestertrainrides.com for information.