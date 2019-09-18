Webster Schroeder High School art teacher Catherine Morrill and Webster Thomas High School art teacher Lauren Peck recently invited their students to make ceramic bowls to raise funds for

local food hunger projects.

Many of the bowls were sold at the Village Bakery on May 19.

The Webster Community Chest received the donation of $3,000 to help fight hunger community.

The chest thanked those who participated in making the bowls and those who purchased them.

Visit www.webcommchest.org for more information.