WXXI will present the following TV and radio programs in October.

WXXI-TV will air “Second Opinion” at 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 3; “Retro Report on PBS” at 9 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays, Oct. 7-29; and “Great Performances Grammy Salute to Music Legends” at 9 p.m. on Oct. 18.

Classical 91.5 will broadcast “Backstage Pass with American Tenor Anthony Dean Griffey” at 1 p.m. on Oct. 18. AM 1370 will present “Connect NY: Trauma Informed Education” at 9 p.m. on Oct. 20.

Visit interactive.wxxi.org for information.