The new Erie Armada event in Macedon will include a brewers' race, kayaking, a unique light sculpture and four special beverage pairings

The Erie Canal's story, past and present, is one of both commerce — as a main east-west corridor for transporting merchandise — and recreation. And that story is intertwined with beer.

Again, past and present. The canal provided a means of transport for beer as well as brewing materials and ingredients in the 19th century, which got the state's brewing industry, if you'll excuse the pun, hopping. And while Prohibition may have put a crimp in the industry earlier in the 20th century, it's back in a big way, with craft breweries all along the canal.

A new weekend event, the Erie Armada, aims to celebrate the past, present and future of the canal, now in its 195th year of operation. The event this weekend — featuring a regatta of boats created and manned by New York breweries, opportunities for the public to kayak an orienteering trail or ride tour boats, a light sculpture along Lock 30, and the introduction of four new collaborative brews — will debut in Macedon, with many of the events at or around Macedon Canal Park.

The festival came about as a response to the New York State Canal System's "Reimagine the Canals" competition, in which proposals were sought that would best promote the canal system as a vehicle for economic development and tourism. The Erie Armada proposal in Macedon was one of two projects (out of 145 total entries) selected to receive $2.5 million to put their ideas into motion. (The other is for building a "pocket neighborhood" with direct canal access and a common greenspace in Canastota, near Syracuse.)

For Erie Armada, "our proposal was to develop an event the recognizes the use of boating along the canal in a recreational event," said Erie Armada president Rory McEvoy of promotions team Area4. As well as the importance of the beer industry, he noted: "There's such a preponderance of pull-craft breweries."

The event, mostly on Saturday, Sept. 21, includes the following:

• A race of crafts created and manned by teams from New York state breweries — an attempt to deliver kegs from one point to another, a "sort of resurrection of the old commercial use of the canal," McEvoy said.

• The opportunity for the public to kayak a 2-mile orienteering trail, stopping at several points to answer questions about the canal.

• Rides on the Colonial Belle and Sam Patch tour boats for the public.

• The introduction of four special, commemorative beverage collaborations exclusively for the event: The beverages pair Prison City Pub & Brewery of Auburn with Brooklyn Brewery for "Packet Boat," a 6.5% Hopfen Helles Bock; Thin Man Brewing of Buffalo with LIC Beer Project of New York City for "Seeing in Triple Vision," an 11% triple IPA; Rare Form Brewing of Troy with Barrier Brewing of Long Island for "Caller #50," a 5% crushable hoppy lager; and Nine Pin Cider Works of Albany with Rogers Cideryards of Johnstown for "Lock 30 Blend," a 7% cider blend of Rogers' traditional cider (golden russet, northern spy, gold rush and wild varieties) with a single variety lady apple cider for Nine Pin.

• Demos and tastings from New York Kitchen in Canandaigua and Taste of New York. There are also food trucks and a cash bar.

• A unique light sculpture from Brooklyn-based interactive design studio Dave & Gabe. The sculpture at Lock 30 is a top-line LED strip lighting installation synched to music, McElroy said — and the Colonial Belle and Sam Patch will be making their way through the lock while the light sculpture is up. The Canal Corporation is allowing the lock to stay open late for the occasion.

The events are Saturday, Sept. 21 from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., though there's a VIP preview party Friday night and glamping available the whole weekend from Naturluxe & Stars.

Plans for the future are for a true multi-day event with timed beverage releases, live music, and expanding and embellishing the paddle challenge, perhaps with the public bringing their own crafts.

Why Macedon? They wanted a large amount of open space, with a large piece of canal infrastructure, easy access into the water, and proximity to Rochester. "Macedon Canal Park really provided all of that," MeEvoy said.

The idea, at core: "Look at bringing a new generation, and a new set of eyeballs to the canal," he said.

Or as New York State Canal Corporation Director Brian U. Stratton put it in a release: "I'm confident the Erie Armada will be a great example of how the Erie Canal can be reimagined for the 21st century. Something old really can be new again."

For more information, visit eriearmada.com.

Music, wine, arts — and grape pies aplenty

This weekend is also Grape Festival time in Naples, with the annual celebration of area wine, arts and crafts, music and food — especially, all things grape — set for Sept. 21-22 at the Naples High School grounds and at Memorial Town Hall across Route 21. The festival is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with judging for the World's Greatest Grape Pie contest Saturday afternoon and with multiple wineries and brew crafters represented in the Brahm-Moore Craft Beverage Area. The beverage area honors winemaker John Brahm III of Arbor Hill Grapery and Timothy Moore of Inspire Moore Winery, both of whom passed away this year.

Each year, festival organizers look for an eclectic mix of local, regional and national musical performers — which this year includes internationally known acoustic artist Chris Trapper, who fronted the acclaimed rock band The Push Stars, as featured performer.

The music schedule is as follows:

Saturday, 11:15 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.: Lisa Winter (acoustic, blues, jazz)

Saturday, 12:30-1:40 p.m.: Mystic Stew (Americana)

Satuday, 2-3:20 p.m.: Chris Trapper (acoustic)

Saturday, 3:45-5 p.m.: Coupe de Villes (R&B/rock)

Sunday, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.: MA'AM ("punky folk")

Sunday, 12:30-1:40 p.m.: D.B. Rielly (singer-songwriter)

Sunday, 2-3:20 p.m.: Claudia Hoyser (country)

Sunday, 3:45-5 p.m.: Jack West (rock)

For full Naples Grape Festival info, check out naplesgrapefest.org

Fringe fest's final days

We're in the waning days of the KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival, with shows continuing Thursday through Saturday at multiple locations throughout Rochester. (Check rochesterfringe.com for the full schedule.)

One of the remaining shows, "The Fragile Corridor," features BIODANCE, percussionist Michael Burritt and his Eastman Percussion Ensemble, and W. Michelle Harris, a digital media artist on the Rochester Insitute of Technology faculty, in collaboration at Rochester Museum & Science Center's newly renovated Strasenburgh Planetarium.

The Fragile Corridor will feature music composed by Burritt, Annike Socolofsky and Paul Lansky, in a piece considering the fragility of the earth, relationships and our political reality. It features live solo performance from Burritt and from the ensemble, dance by BIODANCE performers, and technology from Harris and the planetarium's Star Theater.

The show will be presented at 6:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturdya, Sept. 19 and 21, plus one 3 p.m. seating on Saturday. Tickets, at $18, are available at rochesterfringe.com. RMSC is at 657 East Ave., Rochester.

For BIODANCE artistic director Missy Pfohl Smith, the Fringe Fest is a family affair: Her daughter Ella is performing in "Return to Varadero Beach" at Blackfriars Theatre (remaining shows at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and 1:30 p.m. Saturday); and her husband Steve is in the cover band The Thigh Masters (performing at 6:45 p.m. Saturday before the headlining show "Massaoke: Night at the Musicals" at the Chestnut Street stage between East Avenue and Main Street).