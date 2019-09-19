Atria Greece residents thanked the Ridge Road Fire District as part of the senior community’s 100 Days of Gratitude.

Residents delivered lunch to the fire station during a recent visit as a token of appreciation for their service and dedication.

“Sept. 21 is World Gratitude Day and Atria is prepared to #goGrateful once again,’ said Elizabeth Richardson, executive director. “At Atria, we have long recognized the power of gratitude to positively impact others while enhancing our own health, well-being and happiness.”

Richardson said Atria residents and staff have demonstrated acts of gratitude and kindness in celebration of World Gratitude Day for the past three years. This year, Atria decided to make it a habit by practicing gratitude for 100 days.

“With 100 days between World Gratitude Day and the end of the year, there are many opportunities to share gratitude and engage in the 100 Days of Gratitude Challenge,” Richardson said.