Locally, Henderson Ford, a decade-long supporter and contributor to the Young Entrepreneurs Academy program, takes pride in the dealership’s continued commitment to work with Webster Central School District students.

YEA! is a national program that prepares middle and high school students to pursue entrepreneurial ambitions. The program provides the students with insight into the business world by connecting them with mentors and leaders from the business community. YEA! was started in 2004 by Gayle Jagel, who was the director of the Office of Special Programs at the

University of Rochester. Henderson Ford is one of the original investors in the program and has been contributing as an advisor for the past 10 years.

Henderson Ford has been with YEA! throughout the program expansion, working closely with the students of the Webster Central School District. The Webster YEA! is run by instructors Mary Pat Guinane, Webster Schroeder High School, and Scott Deuschle, Webster Thomas High School. The program teaches students about business strategy and how to write a business plan, make pitches to investors, gain funding, develop and manage media campaigns, establish a web presence and go to trade shows. Students are able to own and operate formed businesses after graduation. The Webster Central School District program has graduated more than 147 YEA! students, launched 83 businesses and financed more than $54,600 in startup funds for YEA! businesses.

Visit yeausa.org for more information.