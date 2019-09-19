The Victor-Farmington Rotary Club will be a host club for the District 7120 (Rochester-Finger Lakes) Governor-elect Hospitality program.

Local Rotarians traditionally invite incoming Rotary governors from around the world to spend eight days in the area before moving on to a training conference in San Diego.

This year’s program will run Jan. 10-18, 2020. Fifteen governors registered this year, representing Rotary districts in Australia, England, India, Lesotho, Pakistan, Paraguay, Sweden, Uganda, Wales and Zambia.

The objective is to provide guests the opportunity to learn about everyday life in the local area, visit scenic and historic locations in District 7120, and discuss common interests and Rotary projects with local members. The program helps promote the Rotary goal of building goodwill and better friendships around the world.

Victor-Farmington Rotary has participated in the program for 15 years. Previous guests came from Argentina, Australia, Chile, England, India, Paraguay and Uruguay.

Rotarians Bruce and Vera Chapman will host incoming Gov. Anna Godevard from Sweden. Several activities are planned, including visits to the Corning Museum of Glass and George Eastman House. Victor-Farmington Rotary traditionally hosts a welcoming dinner.

The club will sponsor a tour at the New York State Police Troop E Headquarters and Forensic Building in Farmington. Visitors will hear presentations on law enforcement services, police recruiting, training, canine units and the use of forensic science in modern criminal investigations.

Victor-Farmington Rotary recently delivered another shipment of school backpacks to the Sojourner House/Wilson Commencement Park in Rochester. Rotarians Galen Powers and Dave Luitweiler delivered the backpacks loaded with school supplies to Cristy Post, deputy coordinator.

The club held its final summer picnic meeting at Mertensia Park in Farmington. The picnics provide members a chance to socialize while receiving updates on Rotary activities.

The Rotary Foundation received a four-star rating from Charity Navigator, an independent evaluator of charities in the U.S., for the 12th consecutive year.