Three students in the Gananda Central School District will participate in the New York State School Music Association Area All-State Band Festival in November.

Sophomore Emma Guthrie and senior Erin Weill will perform at the senior festival on Nov. 15-16 at Letchworth High School. Seventh grader Cadence Strausser will participate in the junior festival on Nov. 1-2 at Greece Athena High School.

This is Guthrie and Weill’s third time performing in the area All-State Band. Strausser is the first Gananda student selected in seventh grade. Weill and Strausser will perform on trumpet, Guthrie on flute.

“We are extremely proud of the hard work and talent these ladies exhibit,” said Aaron Strausser, band director. “Over the past 20 years, Gananda has only had a total of four students selected to participate in the Senior Area All-State Band for three or more years, and we have never had a seventh grade student selected to compete in the junior festival.”

Students must perform scales, a prepared piece and a sight reading excerpt at a spring NYSSMA solo festival to be selected for the honors ensemble. Their scores are compared with others on like instruments throughout Zone 2, comprised of eight counties: Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Orleans, Seneca, Wayne and Wyoming.

There were hundreds of applicants for each ensemble; the highest-scoring students were selected to participate in the area all-state ensembles.