Newark Central School District is embarking on a unified approach to reinforcing behavioral expectations for its 2,100 students.

The previous behavioral expectation acronym logos or mottos used by the five schools recently were replaced with one unifying objective: Newark Pride. Translated, the expectation for all students is their behavior will be safe, responsible and respectful to foster a sense of community in their schools.

The rebranding team envisioned a simple, cohesive message that will resonate with students since everyone is on the same page and know what is expected of them in terms of behavior.

Newark High School sophomore Kylie Lewis was approached to design a logo for the initiative. She worked with teacher James Zeger to develop an initial sketch featuring the district’s red fox mascot, as well as the maroon and gray “N.”

Once the team approved the sketch, Lewis used digital illustration software to refine and enhance her logo. She then four words: safe, respectful, responsible and community. The new logo appears on district stationary and signs in each school.

Lewis will receive community service hours for her required NHS Capstone project.

Superintendent Matt Cook explained the why of the logo continuity initiative in his recent newsletter column.

“As we think about how to help every student, every day to become the best version of themselves, we need to take the whole child into account,” he wrote. “Under a multi-tiered system of supports, we will be looking to provide our students a high quality academic program, and the kinds of positive behavioral interventions and supports they need to be successful.

“We surveyed staff, students and families on a wide variety of topics. We took the feedback seriously and noticed a few data points that are driving our planning. First, the areas in which we placed most of our efforts seemed to show the most improvement. This is encouraging, as it indicates that when we focused on things like learning targets and ways to improve instruction, we made demonstrable gains in those areas.

“The area that remains the most problematic has to do with behaviors interfering with instruction, so that is why we will be focusing on social and emotional learning, restorative practices, cultural humility, and PBIS as we move into the 2019-20 school year.

“A major part of this initiative will be ensuring that all five school buildings and all staff are using the same language in referencing behavioral expectations for students. We are launching Newark Pride, where we will be a safe, respectful, responsible community of learners. A goal for this image, created by NHS art student Kylie Lewis this summer, is to become synonymous with our efforts. The more families and places in our community that are willing to adopt this language and these expectations, the easier it will be for our students to benefit from the consistency.”

Laurie Palmisano, assistant principal at Newark Middle School and Kelley School, and SEL coordinator for NCSD, and district MTSS coordinator Sandra Ordan are tasked with promoting awareness of the newly aligned expectations, and set up a system to ensure they are being integrated into school life and followed. This includes having a team of teachers, parents and counselors in each school that will meet monthly to monitor data regarding their effectiveness.

The new logos and signs related to behavioral expectations are posted in each school building. Newark Pride is being incorporated into classroom instruction and school assemblies in various ways.

Lincoln School Principal Stephanie Miller developed a video with help from Aaron Sweet, technology integration coach, involving district mascots Sparkle Bear, Red, the Dog and Foxy, and Lincoln School counselor Kris Anderson. It was presented at the school’s first Friday assembly to acquaint students and staff with the new logo.

NCSD hopes the behavioral expectations initiative will be embraced throughout the entire community, including places where students gather like the Alex Eligh Community Center and Newark Public Library.

“Introducing and reinforcing these aligned expectations is a huge team effort of the part of all district staff,’’ Palmisano said.

“Part of every building plan for excellence has aligned expectations,’’ Ordan said. “Newark Pride gives us the road map we need to follow so we are all going the same direction.”