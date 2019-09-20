33-year-old Anthony M. Tiberio of Canandaigua is facing multiple charges, including DWI after being caught driving a stolen motorcycle on city sidewalks early Friday morning.

Police say Anthony M. Tiberio was picked-up around 1:20 a.m. on Friday and charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, DWI, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 3rd Degree, Operating a motorcycle on a City sidewalk, Operating a motorcycle without a helmet, Speeding, and several other vehicle and traffic offenses.

While patrolling North Main Street an officer with the Canandaigua Police Department observed an individual driving a motorcycle on the sidewalk along North Main Street.

The motorcycle was then seen turning onto Chapel Street. After an investigation it was determined that Tiberio was the operator of the motorcycle, and had abandoned the bike in the backyard of a residence on Chapel Street.

Tiberio was later located by Canandaigua Police Officers walking in the area of Chapel Street.

Through further investigation it was determined that the motorcycle had been stolen from a residence within the City, and that Tiberio was intoxicated at the time he was operating the motorcycle.

An Ontario County K-9 unit assisted with the investigation. NYS Parole also assisted as Tiberio is currently under their supervision.

Tiberio was taken to the Ontario County Jail to await arraignment.