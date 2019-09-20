Here's your weekend forecast:

Friday

Hi: 80° | Lo: 54°

Precipitation: 10% | Wind: SW at 6mph

Today: Sun and high clouds. A bit warmer. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and milder. Winds light and variable.

Mix of sun and clouds

Saturday

Hi: 85° | Lo: 60°

Precipitation: 25% | Wind: SW at 5mph

Partly cloudy, warmer and a bit more humid. Isolated PM shower possible, but mainly dry.

Partly cloudy

Sunday

Hi: 87° | Lo: 66°

Precipitation: 25% | Wind: SW at 14mph

Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Increasing chance for showers late/overnight.