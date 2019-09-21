More than a year before Election Day, what do we eye for 2020? One poll after another, including the most recent.

In a Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll, former Vice President Joe Biden leads President Trump, 52-38 percent. Senators Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and Kamala Harris also front, more narrowly. Yet at the same time, a 46-40 percent plurality expects Trump to win! In the same poll last year, a 52-39 majority felt the president a goner.

Go figure. The 46 percent plurality does not expect the media to tout Trump’s campaign narrative, since the press despises him, throwing truth-telling in the trash. Nor does it think his less poetry than prose rhetoric will turn the tide, the Donald’s rhetoric aping a ground-game football team — more meat and potatoes than Crepes Suzette.

Rather, any Trump victory will stem from a truth the Left will not, cannot, grasp, so hating him that they think most hate his agenda. In fact, more feel Trump will win precisely because of it — the issues his enemies damn but that Middle America supports. Liking the agenda more than Trump, the great working middle fears that without him all the progress he has started might vanish, at least sans another term to build on what he has begun.

Think of America’s institutions: academe, clergy, public education, film, the clergy, foundations, arts, nonprofits, print/TV media, above all — each elitist and controlled by the Left. Before Trump, who defended Main Street and “specifically the people reviled in Main Street,” a writer said: middle-brow and -class, prizing work, family, religion, and reverence for everything American? Almost no one, nationally, since Ronald Reagan.

Trump has defended Main Street, often by himself, amid attack by every institution, daily smear by 24/7 “Trump Derangement,” and desertion by spineless Republicans in the Senate — showing again, as a mot observes, why most GOP leaders oppose abortion: “They are most comfortable in the fetal position.” Do I wish Trump would deep-six Tweets? I do. I also think he has shown enormous “courage” — what Churchill said was “rightly esteemed the first of human qualities … because it is the quality which guarantees all others.”

Trump does not possess “all others.” Yet he has bravely ventured — succeeding mostly, even brilliantly, and always vocally — into issues which have bedeviled us for years, often decades, and where other presidents were too weak or pedestrian to go. If he is re-elected, such momentum will continue. If not, America will soon be reminded why we elected him in 2016 — since the Democratic Party has careened so far left that even moderates need not apply.

Begin with sovereignty — the definition of a nation. “If you don’t have borders,” Trump says, “you don’t have a country.” No Democratic candidate cares. Buffeted at every turn, his own party prizing cheap labor, Trump has somehow gained the Mexican government’s aid and U.S. federal funding to begin a wall along the border. Result? A sharp decline in illegal aliens crossing. Imagine — the first president in more than a quarter-century who has even tried to uphold the law.

Barack Obama, that noted diplomat, inked a pact with Iran to give it license to spread terrorism — and $150 billion, including $1.7 billion in cash, to grease the job. Trump killed the pact, starting sanctions to maim its economy. He has also tried to offset 24 years of Presidents Clinton, Bush 43, and Obama letting North Korea develop missiles capable of hitting America’s West Coast. No precedent preceded Trump’s breakthrough with Kim Jong Un. Whose would succeed him?

Trump has attacked unfair trade — also, the potentially lethal Chinese theft of U.S. intellectual property. Using tariffs as a tool, he has rightly trusted the loyalty of groups in the crossfire (farmers) to grasp the larger stakes: national security and fair, not just free, trade. Finally, Trump has questioned why some U.S. forces remain abroad in perpetuity, hard choices past presidents like George W. Bush shunned.

Under Bush, the GOP was a tar pit of political correctness, corporate bailout, and foreign intervention. This was true of congressional “leadership” even in Trump’s first term — see the disgraced Paul Ryan. All prized or at least permitted the special v. general interest. None understood what the late author and speechwriter William Gavin called “street corner conservatism” — a populist laying-on of hands.

Trump has understood to such a degree that virtually anyone who wants a job can find one — every age, educational, and ethnic group free to work. The national Black, Hispanic, Asian, and female jobless rate(s) are at or near a historic law. Never have we been so able to chart our lives — the essence of the American Dream.

Despite this, the president may still lose next year. If so, the country will pay soon enough. This I know: There is no going back to the elitist Republican Party of unfair trade, illegal immigration, and breaking the law. Its rank and file — that working middle — will not allow it.

Win or lose, this is Trump’s party now.

Curt Smith is the author of 17 books, including his most recent, “The Presidents and the Pastime: The History of Baseball and the White House.” He is a former speechwriter to President George H. W. Bush, Associated Press “Best in New York State” radio commentator, and senior lecturer of English at the University of Rochester. He writes twice monthly for Gatehouse Media Newspapers. Email: curtsmith@acc.net.