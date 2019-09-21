City officials grapple with balancing the budget, the safety of famed London plane trees and preservation around Sonnenberg Park

CANANDAIGUA — No matter how you cut it, something has to give.

No one argues the need to preserve the century-old London plane trees lining Canandaigua’s Charlotte Street along the wall of Sonnenberg Gardens and Mansion State Historic Park.

No one disagrees about ensuring vehicle and pedestrian safety or maintaining the character of the neighborhood with its towering shade trees that date back to the 1900s, when Mary Clark Thompson planted her meticulously designed Sonnenberg gardens.

Still, the city’s recent removal of a hedge row running along a portion of the city’s Sonnenberg Park on Charlotte Street and planned removal of the sidewalk on the east side of Charlotte Street — along the stone wall of the historic Sonnenberg state park — has stirred emotions and generated a lot of chatter.

“As a resident of Canandaigua, I am concerned with the quality of my neighborhood and expect that my tax dollars go toward preserving the safety and well-being of our residential neighborhood,” said Laura Ouimette, a longtime Charlotte Street resident in a statement she read into the record at the Sept. 10 meeting of City Council’s environmental/parks committee meeting.

Ouimette, a member of the Tree City USA, Canandaigua City Tree Advisory Board since 2011, posted her statement on the Canandaigua 2020 Facebook page. A flurry of comments followed; people went back and forth with opinions about everything from safety to sidewalks and trees to taxes.

Even before the issue took off on Facebook, after the September meeting, City Manager John Goodwin called the entire matter a “sticky wicket.”

“We love our walkability and our sidewalks,” Goodwin said. “We also love our trees. We’re trying to have the best of both worlds.”

Balancing act

Questions.

Should the Charlotte Street sidewalk along Sonnenberg wall — old and in disrepair, out of compliance with federal handicap-access law — be removed, fixed or replaced? Will any or all of those options hurt the trees? What about the hedge? The city already removed the hedge row along Charlotte Street that lines a portion of the city’s Sonnenberg Park. Now, what about the hedge along the Howell Street side of the park, that was initially targeted for removal? Some argue if that hedge goes, it will further erode the look and safety of the neighborhood.

Meanwhile, city officials see dollar signs under the weight of budget constraints, saying they are stretching resources to the max with park staff overloaded with work. It’s budget season again and everyone is looking toward 2020 and setting priorities. Should the city hire more staff and increase taxes?

What next?

Going into the Sept. 10 meeting, the city had started work to improve drainage along the Charlotte Street side of the city’s Sonnenberg Park and sidewalks along the west side. Crews were initially going to remove sidewalk on the east side of Charlotte Street and remove the hedge in the park, which upset neighbors, Goodwin said. The city was aiming to remove trip hazards and defects in the sidewalk, improve drainage and reduce the maintenance workload of staff, work he said would also protect the London plane trees.

“City staff cherishes the London plane trees as much as the neighborhood,” Goodwin said.

“We need to address the sidewalk in some fashion,” he said, adding the city is investigating alternative ways of doing the work.

City Councilmember Renée Sutton, a member of the environmental/parks committee who led the Sept. 10 meeting, said because of citizens’ concerns, the committee put plans on hold. The hedge offers a nice barrier to reduce snowdrifts and protect children playing in the park, she said. The committee directed Goodwin to involve the city attorney in weighing options for the sidewalk, in terms of safety and compliance.

Preserving the trees is a priority, Sutton said.

Goodwin said the city parks department has a tremendous amount of work for a crew of six. He listed responsibilities such as care of all the city parks, their facilities and amenities, two cemeteries, rain gardens and flower beds on Main Street, mowing and landscaping at city facilities and “the planting and maintenance of our urban forest (over 4,500 public trees).” The addition in recent years of a dog park and pesticide moratorium has added to the workload.

Still, Goodwin noted the city hasn’t added more staff for park maintenance.

“As such, we have been pursuing other tools/equipment that can help” be more effective while also pursuing changes to some of the landscaping to reduce the workload, he said. Examples include removing the one hedge row along the city’s Sonnenberg Park. Last year, the city removed some landscape beds from Kershaw Park.

“We will NOT be removing the sidewalk without an alternative plan to install a walkway. We will NOT be removing the hedge. Both members of City Council and residents in attendance appeared to be supportive of adding staff to our Park’s Crew,” wrote Goodwin in response to concerns voiced on Facebook. “City Staff was asked to provide an alternative plan for the sidewalk and we already started. An alternative plan will be discussed at the October 1st Planning Committee agenda.”

The environmental/parks committee will also take up the issue again at its next meeting, Tuesday, Oct. 8.

For consideration

For her part, Ouimette enumerated in her statement for the committee factors to be considered. Charlotte Street is a favorite route with people using both sides of the street, from students to dog walkers to parents with strollers to kids on skateboards, she said. She cited evidence of heavy vehicle traffic, drivers ignoring the speed limit and stop signs in the neighborhood.

“Removing sidewalks along the Sonnenberg wall and removing hedges along the sidewalks of Sonnenberg Park will further detract from the preservation of the London plane trees, resident safety, and quality of life in the Charlotte Street neighborhood,” she said.

Ouimette proposed actions: Enforcing the speed limit, no salting, no truck traffic and regular and thorough clearing of storm drains, especially at the intersection of Howell and Charlotte streets; signage for no-through traffic for vehicles and caution for rough sidewalks for pedestrians; speed bumps; and trying options such as closing off Charlotte Street between Howell Street and Circle Drive or making Charlotte Street one-way.

David Hutchings, executive director of Sonnenberg Gardens and Mansion State Historic Park, is aware of the issues.

“I don’t have the answers,” Hutchings said.

Thinking of the London plane trees, Hutchings recalled his tenure before Sonnenberg, when he was estate manager for the Mackenzie-Childs Estate in Aurora, overlooking Cayuga Lake. Richard Mackenzie-Childs had seen the beautiful London plane trees at Sonnenberg and asked Hutchings to plant those at his estate. Hutchings bought the trees in Tennessee, where they thrive in the Tennessee Valley along the riverways.

“They like to get their feet wet, the more water the better,” Hutchings said.

If the sidewalk could be removed with minimal disruption, it could allow for enriching the soil there to nourish the trees, he said. Hutchings believes the trees were planted in the early 1900s, and still have many years ahead of them.

The London plane trees along Charlotte Street “create a beautiful alley,” he said. “It’s a unique planting and one to be preserved.”

Includes reporting Daily Messenger assistant editor Mike Murphy

If you go

WHAT: Environmental/parks committee meeting

WHEN: Tuesday, Oct. 8. 7 to 9 p.m.

WHERE: Hurley Building, 205 Saltonstall St., Canandaigua

DETAILS: Canandaigua City Council environmental/parks committee to discuss issues regarding sidewalk, trees and hedge in Sonnenberg Park neighborhood