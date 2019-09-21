Thorn Schwartz, 11, cannot go to school without immunization; his parents say his life will change for the worse if he is vaccinated

PENN YAN — A Yates County family is desperate for help.

Thorn Schwartz, 11, who is severely autistic, is not allowed to go to school anymore, according to his parents. That's because his school district, Monroe BOCES No. 1, denied his medical exemption for vaccines. The family is now suing the school and the state commissioner of health.

In June after an outbreak of measles, mostly in suburban New York City, the state repealed the religious exemption for vaccines. But lawmakers said they didn't change the medical exemption.

The Schwartz family wants state Supreme Court to suspend the denial so Thorn can go back to school.

And they need this to happen by Monday.

"He is a cute, little active guy. Highly gifted," father Carl Schwartz said, describing his son. "And severely autistic."

Carl and wife Kerri Schwartz said Thorn started changing when he was 3 and they learned anything that goes into his body can have a terrible effect, like when they used anesthesia to have his teeth cleaned at the dentist.

"It was 12 weeks before he was back at equilibrium again," his mother Kerri said.

That's why they say they need the medical exemption for vaccines. Thorn is a student at Creekside school at BOCES No. 1 in Fairport.

Carl Schwartz said every year Thorn was at Creekside he had a medical exemption to be there. Schwartz said he doesn’t know why this year the exemption was denied.

“We're not medical doctors so even if we were given a medical reason we probably still wouldn't know,” Schwartz said.

On Sept. 9, the Schwartzes got a letter from the school principal that said the BOCES doctor reviewed Thorn's exemption and ruled it is "not consistent" with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control.

The Schwartzes received another document from BOCES No. 1 that gave them until Wednesday, Sept. 18, to get Thorn his shots. They didn’t.

So on Thursday, Sept. 19, he was not allowed back.

Thorn's father, an attorney, filed a lawsuit Thursday suing the principal of Creekside school at BOCES No. 1, the BOCES No. 1 nurse and doctor, and Dr. Howard Zucker, the commissioner of state health.

In an email, BOCES No. 1 said: "We, like all school districts, are following the law and guidance provided by the New York State Department of Health."

The Department of Health stated: "Immunizations give children the best protection from serious childhood diseases and the science is crystal clear that vaccines are safe and effective."

Schwartz said this is a life-or-death situation for the family.

“This little guy needs to be in school now,” Schwartz said. "Certainly we could get him vaccinated and we may never see our son Thorn as we know him today again if we did so.”