Canandaigua hosted its last varsity football game at the neighborhood field, but many are taking the change in tradition in stride

CANANDAIGUA — Cindy (Kimball) Bridgeford’s father played on Evans Field. She cheered on it. Her son played on it, and she ran the merchandise stand here for six years.

So yes, call her melancholy, as the Canandaigua varsity football squad played its last game at Evans Field on Saturday.

But, she said, don’t call her sad.

“We’ve had great years here,” Bridgeford said.

Canandaigua teams have been playing at the neighborhood football field bounded by Granger Street and Fort Hill Avenue since 1952. The homecoming game against Brighton is the last.

Rather than a wake, this homecoming finale for Evans Field was more like a party. Many fans, soaking up the sun on a summerlike early fall day, sat on a hill overlooking the field as youngsters threw a football around.

The Braves team made sure there was no sadness in the stands, polishing off Brighton handily in a 28-0 win.

Many fans wore cherry-and-gray, tie-dye T-shirts emblazoned with the words, “End of an Era.”

And it is for Brent Sheridan, a 1994 Canandaigua Academy graduate, who said it’s tough for him to see Evans Field go.

“It’s just going to be different,” Sheridan said.

His wife, Kelly, who did not graduate from Canandaigua but has come to appreciate the games as well as the festive atmosphere, said she will miss it.

“It’s just been a tradition,” she said.

Ninth-grader Will Smith said he’s cool with games being moved up to the Academy’s newer field, and he’s confident people will still show up for games.

“I think it’s kind of cool that we had a tradition going on for this long,” he said.

As Bridgeford said, change is good.

As their parents and grandparents built a tradition at Evans Field, younger players will be making their own memories and building their own tradition.

“It’s a beautiful field up there,” Bridgeford said.