Construction on the Sands Constellation Theatre at Fort Hill Apartments is nearing the end

CANANDAIGUA — Barbara Coats, a member of the Canandaigua Academy Class of 1954 who was in the chorus and senior play, enjoyed her high school years.

So Coats had to take the opportunity to go back in time by taking a tour of the high school’s former auditorium, which is about to reopen as the Sands Constellation Theatre at the Fort Hill Apartments.

“I had some good times here,” said Coats, shortly before embarking on the tour. “I wanted to come and reminisce.”

Many others joined her in touring the site Saturday as part of Canandaigua Academy homecoming festivities.

Lee Fletcher, a Canandaigua Academy graduate, pointed out where the woodshop used to be back when he was in school. He also remembered a big mural on the stage.

Everybody wanted to know what was going to happen with the old pool (it will be preserved, but not used).

“I came for the nostalgia,” Fletcher said.

Gordon Estey, who is president of the board of directors of the Fort Hill Performing Arts Center Inc. and one of the tour guides, said hundreds had come to see what is going on here — and this was when he still had a few hours of tours to lead.

“It’s been great,” Estey said.

By the beginning of next year, the 400-plus-seat commercial theater and visual arts center will stage a variety of events, from dance to music to art exhibits and more.

Excitement really is building as construction nears its end, Estey said.

“It’s hard to keep your feet on the ground,” said Estey, who went to school here and eventually helped design the new Academy Theatre and managed it for 25 years before retiring. “Now it feels like I’m returning home.”

There is still work to be done before the grand opening, which is planned for Jan. 11 and 12, 2020.

Although a substantial amount of money has been raised — $5 million to date, a huge amount of that coming from the Sands family and Constellation Brands — another $800,000 is necessary for window curtains and secondary items that go into a theater as well as operating costs to help underwrite the 2020 season, Estey said.

“We’re chipping away at the goal,” Estey said.

New seating will be installed soon, but the sale of original auditorium seats is going well, as only 155 more are available for purchase, Estey said.

“I can’t thank people enough for their support,” Estey said. “It’s going to be great.”

Already, there are 12 weeks of events booked for 2020, with performances by the Rochester City Ballet, Great Lakes Wind Ensemble out of Pennsylvania, Finger Lakes Chorale, Finger Lakes Concert Band and Rochester Oratorio Society on the books.

“We’re moving forward pretty quickly,” Estey said.

The origin of the project dates back to 2014, when the proposal was made to building owner Conifer Realty, which also is renovating the Fort Hill apartments.

Canandaigua Mayor Ellen Polimeni, who serves on the board, is among those feeling the excitement now that the renovation is nearly complete.

“It’s a wonderful project,” Polimeni said.

Phyllis McDowell, who graduated from Canandaigua Academy in 1960 and was a member of the band, wanted to see what’s happening for herself.

“We spent a lot of time in the auditorium,” McDowell said. “I wanted to come and see what they’ve done.”

After completing the tour, Meredith McCaughey, of Canandaigua, said she loved what she saw, from the infrastructure already in place to its potential.

McCaughey plays flute with the Finger Lakes Symphony, which will call the performing arts center home.

“I’m looking forward to being on stage as well as in the audience,” McCaughey said.