Achievements

Carina Hastings, of Bloomfield, recently received her Level II tutor certification at King’s College in Pennsylvania. The program requires 20 hours of training and 50 hours of tutoring experience. Hastings majors in physician assistant studies.

Dean's list

Claire Carson and Sarah Neubecker, of Canandaigua, and Kylie Benway, of Farmington, each earned a spring 2019 Dean’s Award with distinction from Colgate University in Hamilton. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.6 term GPA while completing at least three courses.

John Reston, of Canandaigua, and Allison Jordan, of Macedon, each earned a spring 2019 Dean’s Award for academic excellence from Colgate University in Hamilton. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.3 term GPA while completing at least three courses.