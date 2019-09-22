The Phelps-Clifton Springs Central School District said in a statement that a driver veered off of State Route 488 around 8:15 a.m. Sunday.

A vehicle crashed into Midlakes High School on Sunday morning, and damage is now being assessed.

According to the Ontario County Sheriff's Office, the vehicle struck the eastern front of the school after the driver of the vehicle, 51-year-old Richard Delong, lost consciousness and left the roadway. His 14-year-old passenger tried to correct the vehicle but was unable to do so.

Although no one in the vehicle was seriously hurt and no one was in the school at the time, "extensive" damage was done to the high school. Delong was taken to Clifton Springs Hospital as a precaution due to the unknown cause of his unconsciousness. The 14-year-old was checked by EMS on scene. It is believed that the cause of the crash was a "medical event" suffered by Delong.

The Ontario County Sheriff says that Clifton Springs Fire Department is checking the structure of the school. The school district says they will provide further updates as they become available.