One person is dead and another was hospitalized in a car crash early Sunday in Penfield.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says that the crash happened shortly after 2:20 a.m. on Route 441 at Liberty Street between one vehicle heading eastbound and another heading westbound.

One driver died at the scene, while the other driver was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing and the identities of the victims have not been released. Route 441 was closed between Five Mile Line Road and Penfield Road for several hours but has since reopened.