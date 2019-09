Naples Grape Festival continues Sunday until 5 p.m. in the heart of the village of Naples

Twenty-seven pies entered in 2019 World’s Greatest Grape Pie Contest on Saturday went home with lucky festival goers, auctioned off after the contest.

Winners of the 2019 World’s Greatest Grape Pie Contest:

First Place: Patrick Freivald,

Second Place: Colleen Woodruff

Third Place: Samantha Cunning

Fourth Place: Meghanne Freivald

The festival continues today, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

https://naplesgrapefest.org/