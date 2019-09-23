PENFIELD — Deputies are investigating after a 31-year-old man died in a two-car crash in Penfield.

The crash happened around 2:20 a.m. Sunday on Route 441 at Liberty Street.

Deputies say Michael Hanna, of Perinton, was traveling westbound on Route 441 when his vehicle crossed over the double solid center line into oncoming traffic, hitting another vehicle head-on.

Hanna was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver, whose name has not been released, was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hanna is the son of Perinton Town Supervisor Ciaran Hanna and his wife, Carolyn.

"The thoughts and prayers of the Town of Perinton go out to the Hanna family after the death of Michael Hanna early Sunday morning in a car accident in Penfield," a spokesperson for the Town of Perinton said in a statement.

Deputies are investigating whether drugs and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash. They are awaiting toxicology reports from the Monroe County Medical Examiner's Office.