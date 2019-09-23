“Art From the Pathways Trail” will open with a reception on Oct. 4 at Main Street Arts, 20 W. Main St., Clifton Springs.

Running from Phelps to Canandaigua, the Ontario Pathways Trail is open year-round from dawn to dusk.

Main Street Arts asked for photographs, paintings and drawings featuring the trail, resulting in a community-oriented exhibition by 24 local artists highlighting the 25-mile trail system.

The exhibit will run until Nov. 8. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays-Saturdays. Admission is free. Visit mainstreetartscs.org for information.