The Genesee Country Village and Museum in Mumford will show off the local harvest scene at this year’s Fall Festival and Agricultural Fair on Oct. 5-6.

In the tradition of a classic county fair, the museum will have entertainers, animal demonstrations and cooking competitions in the Historic Village setting. Children ages 17 and younger can attend for free.

On Oct. 5, local cooks will test their skills over an open fire at the Cast Iron Chef competition. Gary Giusti from Wegmans will try for a fourth win against Eric Smith, owner of Original Stumpblower Ciderworks, and Paul Tweksbury, retired U.S. Navy. Visitors can watch the battle play out while tasting samples of the recipes.

Entertainment options include Punch and Judy, Signora Bella’s 19th century circus act, a magic show, and — in the style of P.T. Barnum — the Museum of Oddities. The John L. Wehle Gallery will hold a gathering where curatorial staff give an inside look at the museum’s antique clothing collection, illuminating the threads that connect fashion and culture across time periods.

Sandi Connelly and Jeff Mills from RIT’s College of Science will give a talk on the history of agriculture, and how it is impacted by technology and science. The talk will address the role vegetable-based “meat” will play in future diets and GMOs.

Visitors can see antique farm equipment demonstrations; peruse entries in the arts and handiwork competitions; watch sheep herding, goat and poultry shows; and cheer on the teams competing for the Mayor’s Cup Base Ball Championship. Local products and companies will be available in the Imagine Monroe and Market tents, including local honey, ironworks from Spangler Forge and Katboocha kombucha.

Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 5 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 6. Admission is $22 for adults, $19 for students and seniors. Call (585) 294-8218 or visit gcv.org for information.