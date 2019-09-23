The Harley School in Rochester added four full-time members to its 2019-20 faculty roster.

Lower School art and mindfulness teacher Ell Hobbs comes to Harley with a background in visual art and early childhood education. The Oklahoma native worked as a lead teacher and freelance art instructor in Rochester. Hobbs holds a bachelor’s in photography and a master’s in photography in art education from RIT.

M Campbell joins Harley as Upper School counselor, supporting students alongside John Dolan. Campbell, a 2000 Harley graduate, returns to Rochester from Brooklyn after earning a master’s in social work from Columbia University.

Tanya Farnung-Morrison joins the Upper School as a Spanish teacher. Originally from Irondequoit, Farnung-Morrison returns to the area from Reno, Nevada, where she taught at Truckee Meadows Community College. She earned her doctorate from the University at Buffalo and is fluent in French.

Sarah Murphy serves as director of auxiliary programs, and brings her expertise as a STEAM education specialist and coordinator of interdisciplinary learning from the museum world. Most recently, Murphy served as program director at the Buffalo Niagara YMCA. She earned her undergraduate degree from Daemen College in Buffalo.