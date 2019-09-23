The Finger Lakes Girls Swim League and Livingston Conference recently held the fourth annual Duel in the Pool at the Victor School Aquatic Center.

This year, 190 swimmers helped raise $2,750 to benefit the Green Angels, a charity in Wayne County that helps families in need.

“This has grown into a special partnership between the two leagues,” said Christopher Oaks, who coaches the Palmyra-Macedon team and chaired the event. “The competition has the set up and atmosphere of a championship meet, but everyone knows we’re here to support an even greater cause.”

The Green Angels collects, provides and delivers gently used toys, books, bikes, clothes and life-essential items at no cost to local families. Founded in 2008, the organization supports families in every Wayne County school district.

“The money raised will help our team ensure more local families can get the help they need during challenging times,” said Michelle Friedman, a member of the Green Angels board of directors. “We are sincerely grateful for the support we’re receiving from these athletes, and their coaches, family members and fans.”

The Green Angels rely on community members participating in its “free-cycling” programs, donating items they no longer need or have outgrown. It also accepts financial donations. Visit the-green-angels.com for information.

The leagues plan to continue rotating the host venue, event chair and charity each year.

“It’s a great chance for our swimmers to take on some serious competition,” Oaks said. “More importantly, it’s a reminder to everyone that, as our communities support us, we need to keep finding opportunities to give back.”

The Livingston Conference won its second consecutive Duel in the Pool, defeating the Finger Lakes League by a score of 1,219 to 951.