Residents from Westwood Commons, a senior living community in North Chili, took a ride on the wild side during a recent safari at Hidden Valley Animal Adventure in Wyoming County.

The Wild Game Safari covers over 2 miles of trails on 63 acres. Guests on the guided trolley tour have the chance to get an up close and personal look at almost 300 animals.

Cathy Toney, activities director, said residents fed longhorn cattle, camels, elk, water buffalo, emu, yak and zebras. They also saw a baby bison nursing.

“The tour was full of knowledge, so our trip was filled with furry fun and facts,” Toney said. “Everyone had a blast filled with adventure. The residents loved escaping the day to day and being part of the wild. Many are still talking about it.”