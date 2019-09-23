The Rochester Lancers joined the Major Arena Soccer League this season after playing in the second division for 2018-19.

The Lancers began play indoors when the team joined the MISL in 2011. It was a founding member of the MASL in 2014 before suspending operations in 2015. The team returned to arena soccer last year, joining M2 and making it to the semifinals in its first year.

“I fell in love with the Lancers in 1970, and it’s so amazing that in 2019 we are able to give young kids and families in Rochester the opportunity to enjoy the highest level of indoor/arena soccer in the country,” Lancers owner SoccerSam Fantauzzo said.

The announcement came ahead of the annual MASL fall meetings in Orlando, Florida. Rochester was represented at the meetings as league executives met to finalize the details of the 2019-20 MASL season.

“SoccerSam has been a very important part of arena soccer for many years,” said Joshua Schaub, MASL commissioner. “Between his work with the Lancers and his radio show, ‘Kick This,’ his influence can be seen across the soccer landscape. We were happy to return the Lancers to M2 last year and excited to see them in MASL this season.”