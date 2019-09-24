Fire crews recovered two bodies after an explosion and fire leveled a home in Ontario County early Tuesday morning. The blast happened on Quayle Road off Route 20A in the Town of Richmond around 4:30 a.m.

The bodies of two elderly people were found just before 8 a.m. Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson says they have no reason to believe anyone else was inside the home at the time of the explosion and fire.

The fire chief says this appears to be an accident as the propane tank supplying the house and the pipes appear to be fine.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

First responders are searching for two older people that lived there. The fire chief believes they were most likely home at the time of the explosion.

Two cars are parked in the driveway, one has out-of-state tags, according to the chief.

The house runs on propane. Firefighters say the main tank and the gas lines running underneath the home are okay.

Neighbors say they heard the blast just before 5 a.m. They rushed over to see what happened and saw the home going up in flames.