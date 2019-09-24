The Ontario County Humane Society will host Paws for Fall from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 6 at Happy Tails Animal Shelter, 2976 County Road 48, Canandaigua.

The free community celebration will feature doughnuts and cider, pumpkin decorating, face painting, pony rides, petting zoo animals, local vendors, and raffle baskets.

At 2 p.m., the lottery for the Naples 85 will begin. These cairn and Yorkshire terrier mixes were seized from a home this summer in one of the largest animal cruelty cases in county history. The shelter received over 200 applications for adoption.

Pets are not allowed at this event. Call 585-396-4590 for information.