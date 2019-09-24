I totally agree with Joel Freedman's guest essay regarding the Humane Society of the United States (Sept. 19). I stopped contributing to them years ago because I felt my contribution was being wasted on advertising and useless t-shirts and other items they send. Reading Mr. Freedman's guest essay has opened my eyes even more.

If you want to contribute to a worthy animal rescue organization, think about local organizations such as Pet Pride. Four Legged Animal Rescue, or the many other deserving organizations who truly count on contributions and use it for the good of the animals like it is intended for.

Linda Iula

Victor