BRIGHTON — Officials at Monroe Community College sought to reassure students the school was safe after reports of an armed robbery on the campus, while Brighton police said they suspected the incident was not a random mugging.

“Right here, though!” said MCC student Keysean Smith, a native of New York City. “My dorm is right here so I’m like, ‘Wow, that happened right here in front of my dorm.'”

On Monday night, Brighton Police reported a male student told them he was accosted by four people with a gun who took property from him and then took off.

"I was kind of surprised, to be honest,” said student James Pease. “From the look at this place, Monroe seems like a nice place.”

The college sent out a campus-wide alert, and security patrols were increased. It was a move Assistant Chief of Public Safety Kevin Hall described as meant to help the campus community feel safe just as much as actually making it safer.

“We want them to see us and understand that we are out there and they can get a hold of us if they need help,” he said. "You can't go anywhere where you can say it will never happen. But right here we are doing everything we can to make sure it doesn't happen here.”

Campus security turned the investigation over to the Brighton Police Department, where investigators said the incident did not seem to be a spontaneous crime of opportunity.

"This was not a random attack. We believe the alleged victim here knew the suspects,” said Brighton Police Captain Mike DeSain. "I think the fact that the people may have known each other does change everything."

Hall expressed hope that the campus’ security cameras might have caught images of the incident. He said MCC Public Safety had begun going through video from the cameras but had not yet determined if it included the robbery or other helpful evidence.

MCC reported there hadn’t been a robbery like this since two students were held up at a bus stop on the edge of campus in Sept. 2018 during a series of robberies in the surrounding area. Administrators said they would continue working closely with Brighton police and urged students to report anything suspicious.

“Violent crimes are extremely low, even if we were to say once a year,” said Hall. “That’s a big number, so obviously it raises a lot of red flags. It makes us look at what we’re doing and how we’re doing it."