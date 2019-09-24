Families can view the colors of an upstate autumn from the windows of a vintage electric trolley car on Sundays through Oct. 27 at the New York Museum of Transportation, 6393 E. River Road, Rush.

Rides are included with museum admission: $8 for adults, $7 for ages 65 and older, and $6 for ages 3-12.

Museum hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The last trolley departure is 4 p.m. Call (585) 533-1113 or visit nymtmuseum.org for information.