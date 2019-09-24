Two bodies found amid debris after house explosion at home of elderly couple

Dutch VanGrol woke to the sound of a horrific explosion early Tuesday morning to discover his neighbors’ house up in flames. VanGrol called 911 and ran out of his house at the corner of Route 20A and Quayle Road in Richmond, around the corner from the one-story A-frame where an elderly couple lived.

“I heard an explosion and all the lights went out,” said VanGrol, who first thought the sound was at own house and yelled to his wife to see if she was OK. He grabbed a flashlight and ran toward the neighbors’ house on Quayle Road, just before a second and then a third explosion.

"Wood started flying by me and one caught me in the foot,” said VanGrol. “Then I got closer and there was another explosion and then the car was on fire and I know if gas was in the car then that will go,” he said. There was a second car on the property, he said.

VanGrol said the ground shook and a piece of debris hit a window of his house, cracking it.

Fire crews recovered two bodies after the explosion and fire that leveled the home at 8116 Quayle Road. The blast sent wood and household debris including clothing and other contents of the house into the trees.

“I knew they were in there,” said VanGrol of the couple who lived in the one-story, wood-frame house set back from the road. They were both in their 80s and the man had health problems, he said. VanGrol didn’t think they had family locally. “The way it blew up, I don’t think they suffered,” he said. “I hope not.”

Sgt. Mike Rago of the Ontario County Sheriff's Office said at the scene that several calls came into the 911 center prompting response from multiple fire departments and other emergency crews. Rago said that to his knowledge there weren’t any other people involved or injured in the explosion.

The fire chief said it appeared to be an accident as the propane tank supplying the house and the pipes appear to be fine.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

