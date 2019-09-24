Gabe Cinquegrana, of Canandaigua, recently became the national VA Voluntary Service representative to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, representing the Sons of the American Legion.

“Our new national representative has the knowledge and experience to serve our organization at the VAVS very well, and I know he will be a benefit for us both,” wrote Harl Ray, Sons VA and Rehabilitation chairman, in his announcement to VAVS director Sabrina Clark.

Cinquerana is a member of Seeley B. Parrish Sons of the American Legion Squadron 457 in Phelps. His local positions included squadron commander, county commander, district vice commander and adjutant.

On the state level, Cinquegrana was public relations commission chair for the Detachment of New York for four years and currently is VA&R chairman. He is the state webmaster and served on the national VA&R Commission for the past two years.

Cinquegrana was named American Legion Family Member of the Year in 2017. He received the 2016 Charles B. Rigsby Award for his VA volunteer work, topping over 350,000 members at the national level.

At the Canandaigua VA Medical Center, Cinquegrana has exceeded 5,000 hours of service over the past six years. He volunteers in the Voluntary Service Office, takes on assignments in recreation and chaplain services, and chairs the Voluntary Service Executive Committee.

He was named Volunteer of the Year at the local VA and received the 2018 Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award signed by President Donald Trump.

As VAVS national representative, Cinquegrana will secure representatives and deputies from the Sons ranks across the U.S. for more than 150 VA facilities. He will monitor performance, audit annual joint reviews and attend conferences of the VA National Advisory Council.

Cinquegrana and his wife, Debbie, are Newark natives and moved to Canandaigua 13 years ago. They serve on the Upstate NY Chapter MS Society Walk MS Task Force, which has raised over $50,000 annually for the last few years.