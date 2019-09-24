The Eastman School of Music and Simon Business School at the University of Rochester are offering a Master of Arts in music leadership combined with a Master of Business Administration degree.

This degree was created to recognize and support students seeking to further music leadership skills, and acquire the skills and knowledge offered by an MBA. Increasingly, musicians are expected to demonstrate artistic and managerial skills to succeed in the leading traditional and nontraditional music organizations.

“Creating the pathway to combine the Master of Arts in music leadership and MBA degrees provides a unique avenue for students who want to pursue the development of both music leadership and MBA skill sets,” said Rachel Roberts, associate professor in music leadership and graduate degree program director at Eastman’s Institute for Music Leadership. “The combination of these two degrees provides a distinctive educational experience that furthers our capacities to equip future music leaders.”

Students will be accepted into the combined degree program through each school’s separate admissions process, and will complete the full music leadership curriculum and MBA mandatory core. Students will spend the first summer and full academic year at Eastman, then transition to Simon for a second summer and full academic year, and end both programs with the Music Leadership capstone internship or mentorship during the third summer.

“We’re proud of our ability to turn poets (a business school nickname for arts and humanities graduates) into quants,” said Andrew Ainslie, dean of the Simon Business School. “While it’s true that we are unabashedly analytical across all of our disciplines, we are certain that with this combined degree program, musicians will enhance their creative and musical abilities while also developing business skills that differentiate them from their peers in a competitive industry.”

“The opportunity for accomplished musicians to obtain a master’s degree in music leadership through the Eastman School of Music, combined with an MBA degree through the Simon Business School, will prepare graduates with the knowledge and skills to be impactful music leaders in a constantly evolving music profession,” said Jamal Rossi, dean of the Eastman School of Music. “We are very excited about this collaborative relationship between two of UR’s distinguished schools.”

Those interested in pursuing the combined degrees must apply through Eastman’s Master of Arts in music leadership application process and the Simon Business School’s application processes.