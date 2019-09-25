The 16th annual Coats for Seniors program is underway until Dec. 17 to collect and distribute donated winter coats to those in need throughout Monroe County.

This initiative is sponsored by the Monroe County Office for the Aging and Medical Motors.

“Over the years, Monroe County’s Coats for Seniors program has helped to keep hundreds of local seniors warm and safe during our cold winter months,” Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo said. “For local seniors, having a warm coat delivered right to their door can make a big difference when it comes to ensuring their comfort and safety this winter. Thank you to Medical Motors, GRAPE, all program partners and our kind-hearted neighbors for helping to make this heartwarming program a reality year after year.”

Donations of new and gently used, adult-sized coats are accepted from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays-Fridays. Donation boxes are set up in the atrium of the Monroe County Office Building, 39 W. Main St., Rochester; City Place, 50 W. Main St., Rochester; Monroe County Office for the Aging at Monroe Community Hospital, 111 Westfall Road, Rochester; Monroe County Department of Human Services, 111 Westfall Road and 691 St. Paul Blvd., Rochester; Monroe County DMVs: Greece Ridge Mall at 152 Greece Ridge Center Drive, 2199 E. Henrietta Road and 545 Titus Ave.; Colony Dry Cleaners, 695 Howard Road, Gates; and Dry Clean Express: 3159 S. Winton Road., Henrietta, and 1158 Fairport Road, 557 Whitney Road and 7374 Pittsford-Palmyra Road in Fairport.

“During our colder months in Monroe County, it is heartening to see our community come together to support those in need,” said County Legislator Kara Halstead, R-18th District. “The Coats for Seniors program has a longstanding history of making a difference in the lives of so many of our residents. Thank you to all those who have supported this program in the past, and to those who will take the time this year to help out our neighbors and donate to such an important effort.”

To date, the program has collected over 10,500 coats from local residents. Leftover coats are given to local shelters and clothing closets.

Call (585) 753-6280 or visit monroecounty.gov for information on donating or receiving a coat, as well as a list of participating senior centers.