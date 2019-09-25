Floods, fires, heat waves, drought: What's going on? That's a big question that a Cornell University expert will address at an upcoming event at Finger Lakes Community College.

Floods, fires, heat waves, drought: What’s going on? That’s a big question that a Cornell University expert will address at an upcoming event at Finger Lakes Community College. Learn from Mark Wysocki, senior lecturer in meteorology at Cornell as he talks about the large swings in recent weather events both locally, regionally, nationally, and globally.

The lecture sponsored by Canandaigua Lake Watershed Association, takes place on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 6:30 p.m. in the college’s Stage 14 auditorium.

Wysocki will describe and talk about what causes these events and why are we seeing an increase in their frequency. Wysocki has taught in the Department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at Cornell University since 1988. He has his Bachelor of Science degree in astronomy and physics from the University of Arizona and master of science in meteorology from Cornell University. He is the state climatologist for the state of New York. His main interest lies in teaching and he has developed several courses in the area of air pollution, meteorology, advanced forecast, and fluid dynamics of earth sciences.

His research interests are in the areas of air pollution, forecasting and weather analysis and planetary atmospheres. Wysocki’s work in air pollution deals with evaluating environmental impact statements for regional communities and looking at the effects air pollution has on human health, specifically, respiratory diseases.

For more information contact: 585 394-5030, or email: info@canandaigualakeassoc.org