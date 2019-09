585 Rockin' Burger Bar, 250 Pixley Road, Gates: Friday — Highway 31, 8 p.m.; Saturday — Appetite for Voltage (Guns N' Roses and AC/DC tribute), Back in the Day, Whatever's Clever, 6 p.m.

Abilene Bar & Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way, Rochester: Thursday — Amy McCarley, 8 p.m.; Friday — The Occasional Saints, 5:30 p.m., Western Centuries, 9 p.m.; Saturday — Durham County Poets, 9 p.m.

Anthology, 336 East Ave., Rochester: Friday — Four80east, with Paradigm Shift, 7:45 p.m.; Saturday — No Camouflage Genesis Rock Theater, 8 p.m.

B-Side, 5 E. Liftbridge Lane, Fairport: Thursday — Human, with Frank Madonia, 7-10 p.m.; Friday — Don Christiano and Walt O-Brien (The Beatles Unplugged), 5-6 p.m., 5Head, 8-11 p.m.; Saturday — Mary Monroe and Nate Coffey, 5:30-7 p.m., Mike Gladstone and Rob Smith, 8-11 p.m.

Barry's Old School Irish, 2 W. Main St., Webster: Saturday — Webster Folk Jam, noon to 2 p.m.

Bop Shop, 1460 Monroe Ave., Brighton: Saturday — Steve Greene, 8-10 p.m.

Bottomless Brewing, 3543 East Lake Road, Geneva: Friday — City Limits, 6-8 p.m.; Saturday — Nate Michaels, 6-9 p.m.; Sunday — Tenzin Chopak, 1-4 p.m.

Boulder Coffee, 100 Alexander St., Rochester: Friday — John Gilbride, 7 p.m.; Saturday — Jesse Sprinkle, Moses Rockwell and Abby Sitterley, 7-9 p.m.

Brew & Brats at Arbor Hill, 6161 Route 64, Naples: Friday — Open Mic hosted by The Mixx, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday — C&L Railroad, 6-9 p.m.

Bubby's Tavern, 14 Phoenix St., Canandaigua: Saturday — Ashley Harpole, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Ave., Rochester: Friday — Bethlehem Steel, Kal Marks, Natural Habirat, Anamon, 8 p.m.; Saturday — Yamantaka Sonic Titan, CDROM, Sastrugi, 8 p.m.; Sunday — Fetid, Cerebral Riot, Undeath, Waldhexen, 9 p.m.

Cottage Hotel, 1390 Pittsford Mendon Road, Mendon: Thursday — Paul Strowe, 7-10 p.m.; Friday — Vic Cottengim, 8-11 p.m.; Saturday — Mighty High and Dry, 9 p.m. to midnight; Sunday — Open Mic, 7-10 p.m.

Del Lago, 1133 Route 414, Tyre: Saturday — Sebastian Bach, 8 p.m.

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, 99 Court St., Rochester: Thursday — Aaron Rizzo, 9 p.m.; Friday — Who's That?, 10 p.m.; Saturday — Joe Beard, 10 p.m.

Eastside Grill & Pub, 4520 Route 364, Gorham: Saturday — Poke the Bear (during clambake), 4-9 p.m.

Firehouse Saloon, 814 S. Clinton Ave., Rochester: Friday — Lower Expectations, 20 SomeThing, Super Rich Kids, McClane, 8 p.m.; Saturday — Taduya, CHRMR, Anchor, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Flour City Station, 170 East Ave., Rochester: Thursday — Eggy, 9:30 p.m.; Friday — Kung Fu Grip (Sublime tribute), 9 p.m.; Saturday — Hub City Stompers, Rude Boy George, 5Head, 7 p.m.

Greenhouse Café, 2271 E. Main St., Rochester: Friday — Bob White and Company, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Ross Bracco, 7-9 p.m.

Hollerhorn Distilling, 8443 Spirit Run, Naples: Friday — Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad, 8-11 p.m.; Sunday — Flyfishing with Shahab Farzanegan, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

House of Guitars, 645 Titus Ave., Irondequoit: Saturday — Deborah Magone & Students, 4-6 p.m.

Iron Smoke Distillery, 111 Parce Ave. #5B, Fairport: Friday — Something Else, 8:30 p.m.; Saturday — What's the Rush (Rush tribute), 8 p.m.

Johnny's, 1382 Culver Road, Rochester: Thursday — Open Stage with Jimmy Grillo, 8 p.m.; Friday — Big Logic & The Truth Serum, 5 p.m., Peg Leg Ida, 8:30 p.m.; Saturday — Vinyl, 8 p.m.; Sunday — Traditional Irish Music Sessions, 4 p.m.

José & Willy's, 20 Lakeshore Drive, Canandaigua: Friday — Franklin Mint Band, 8 p.m. to midnight; Saturday — Crazy Firemen, 3-7 p.m., Jukebox Militia, 8 p.m. to midnight' Sunday — Crazy Fireen, 3-7 p.m.

Lincoln Hill Farms, 3792 Route 247, Canandaigua: Thursday — Adam Ezra Group, 6:30 p.m.; Friday — FLX Bluegrass All-Stars, 6-11 p.m.

Little Theatre, 240 East Ave., Rochester: Thursday — Phil Dollard, 7 p.m.; Friday — Trio East, 8 p.m.; Saturday — Laura Dubin Duo, 8 p.m.

Lobby Craft Eatery, 3530 East Lake Road, Canandaigua: Thursday — Open Mic, 6-9 p.m.

Longshots at Finger Lakes Hotel, 6108 Loomis Road, Farmington: Friday — Begging Angels, 8-11 p.m.

Lovin' Cup, 300 Park Point, Henrietta: Thursday — Salsa Night, 8 p.m.; Friday — Vinyl Orange Ottoman, 8-11 p.m.; Saturday — Grace Serene, with Peter Goebel, 8-10 p.m.; Sunday — Amanda Stone (album release), 5-7 p.m.

Mendon 64, 1369 Pittsford Mendon Road, Mendon: Friday — Nick LeDuc, 7-10 p.m.; Satudday — Ryan Barski, 7-9 p.m.

Middletown Tavern, 183 S. Main St., Naples: Saturday — Banned From the Tavern, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Mulconry's, 17 E. Liftbridge Lane, Fairport: Thursday — Jimmy Jam, 7:30-10:30 p.m.; Friday — Travis Fitch, 8 p.m. to midnight; Saturday — Young Guns and the Rusty Barrels, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Nashvilles, 4853 West Henrietta Road, Henrietta: Friday — 7th Heaven, 9 p.m. to midnight; Saturday — Monica Hall, 9 p.m. to midnight.

Nick's Chophouse, 5 Beeman St., Canandaigua: Friday — Ende Brothers, 7:30-10:30 p.m.; Saturday — Hanna, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Noble Shepherd Brewery, 7853 Route 20A, Bristol: Friday — Scott Guest, 6-8 p.m.; Saturday — Stid Hill Stompers, 6-8 p.m.

NY Kitchen, 800 S. Main St., Canandaigua: Friday — Dos Locos, 6-9 p.m.

Photo City Improv, 543 Atlantic Ave., Rochester: Saturday — Peter Mulvey, with Mike Powell, 7 p.m.

Prosecco, 1550 Route 332, Farmington: Thursday — Mike Kaupa, 5:30-8:30 p.m.; Friday — Ann Mitchell Jazz Duo, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday — Paradigm Shift Jazz Duo, 6-9 p.m.

Rabbit Room at The Lower Mill, 61 N. Main St., Honeoye Falls: Thursday — Levi Gangi, 6 p.m.

Record Archive, 33 1/3 Rockwood St., Rochester: Thursday — Son House Blues Night hosted by Genesee Johnny, 6-8 p.m.; Saturday — Bill Crosby, noon to 2 p.m., "Guilty Pleasures" (featuring many performers, benefit for Bivona Child Advocacy Center), 5-8 p.m.; Sunday — Erin Bowman, 1-2 p.m.

ReInvention Brewery, 9 N. Main St., Manchester: Friday — Jon LaManna, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday — Take Two, 6-9 p.m.; Sunday — Tom Chamberlain, 2-5 p.m.

Remedy at Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack, 5857 Route 96, Farmington: Friday — Ruby Shooz, 8 p.m. to midnight; Saturday — These Guys, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Rising Storm Brewing Co., 5750 South Lima Road, Livonia: Friday — Wheeler Station, 7-10 p.m.; Saturday — Travis Prinzi Band, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Smith Opera House, 82 Seneca St., Geneva: Saturday — 1964 (Beatles tribute), 8 p.m.

Spirit Room, 139 State St., Rochester: Friday — Spellbound, 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Sticky Lips, 830 Jefferson Ave., Henrietta: Friday — SIRSY, 8:30 p.m.

Three Heads Brewing, 185 Atlantic Ave., Rochester: Thursday — A Certain Shade of Green (Incubus tribute), 8 p.m.; Friday — Matt's 90s Massacre, 8 p.m.; Saturday — The Tragedy Brothers, 8 p.m.

Twin Elder Brewery, 160 School St. #4, Victor: Thursday — Bunko!, 7 p.m.; Saturday — Troy Cusson, 7-10 p.m.

Twisted Rail, 169 Lakeshore Drive, Canandaigua: Friday — Big Blue House, 6-10 p.m.; Saturday — Steve West, 6-10 p.m.; Sunday — Craig Snyder Trio, 2-5 p.m.

Twisted Rail, 495 Exchange St., Geneva: Friday — Banned From the Tavern, 7-11 p.m.

Twisted Rail, 108 Main St., Macedon: Saturday — Tom Chamberlain, 6-9 p.m.