The Summit Federal Credit Union will hold a Neighbor Appreciation Celebration at its Irondequoit Branch, 2121 Hudson Ave., and will raise funds for the Irondequoit Community Cupboard.

The public can visit the Summit’s Irondequoit branch to enter to win weekly giveaways of home appliances as well as a grand prize $500 gift card. Raffle entries will be accepted through Oct. 11 only inside the Irondequoit branch.

Visitors to the branch can purchase plates as a donation to the Irondequoit Community Cupboard. The plates are offered within the raffle period in $1, $5 and $10 denominations.

The Summit will give an extra raffle entry to anyone who refers someone who becomes a member and for each new account, loan, investment, debit or credit card a member opens within the raffle period. Official raffle rules and Irondequoit branch hours are available at www.summitfcu.org. Entry is open to both nonmembers and members 18 years of age or older.