Hilton senior a National Merit commended student

Hilton High School senior Brian Phung is a commended student in the 2019 National Merit Scholarship program.

Commended students are recognized for the exceptional academic promise demonstrated by their performance on the qualifying test used for program entry.

Over 1.6 million students took the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test and entered the National Merit Scholarship program, which served as an initial screen of program entrants. Of these students, about 34,000 were named commended students.

Child Care Council promotes Gates resident

Child Care Council Inc. recently promoted Chelsea Peckham, of Gates, to infant toddler specialist.

Peckham will provide training and technical assistance to child care providers, and information on best practices to families and providers. She most recently worked as a Child and Adult Care Food Program specialist.

Peckham held teaching positions at Faith Child Care and Nursery School, and the Tot Spot Child Care Center. She earned her bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from SUNY Fredonia.

National Guard promotes local soldiers

The New York Army National Guard recently promoted Matthew Moss and Larry Sloan, of Hilton, and Anthony Stone and Peter Tran, of Rochester, to new ranks.

Moss and Tran serve with the 22nd Military Police Company. Moss was promoted to the rank of private 1st class. Tran was promoted to the rank of sergeant.

Sloan was promoted to the rank of staff sergeant and is assigned to the Company C, 1-171st Aviation Regiment.

Stone serves with the Company A (Distribution), 427th Brigade Support Battalion and was promoted to the rank of private.

Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability and development potential.

Victor resident appointed college HR director

Diane Wiley, of Victor, recently was named director of human resources for Roberts Wesleyan College and Northeastern Seminary in Rochester.

Wiley will oversee the development of HR policies in compliance with state law and institutional missions, leading the HR and payroll teams to build strategic partnerships and training programs across academic and administrative departments.

She brings more than two decades of industry experience in HR resources and talent management to the role. Wiley earned a master’s degree in business administration from St. John Fisher College, and a graduate certificate in industrial and labor relations from Cornell University.

Spencerport airmen complete basic military training

U.S. Air Force airmen John Dickie IV and Riley Kane, of Spencerport, recently graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.

Dickie and Kane completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training earn four credits toward an Associate in Applied Science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Both graduated from Spencerport High School in 2019.

LeChase promotes Gates resident

LeChase Construction Services LLC recently promoted Diana Castillo, of Gates, to preconstruction estimator and building information modeling specialist.

In this role, Castillo is responsible for creating, developing and extracting information from 3D models to support other groups in the company with logistics, coordination, concept modeling and estimating.

Castillo earned a degree in civil engineering with a concentration in construction management from Rochester Institute of Technology. She worked as a preconstruction intern at LeChase before joining the company as a junior estimator after graduation.